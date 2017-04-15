Heckingbottom furious over Barnsley’s collapse at Wigan

Fuming Barnsley head coach Paul Heckingbottom called out his players after a dreadful defeat at Wigan Athletic.

The Reds let a commanding two-goal lead slip through their fingers as they handed the labouring Latics a survival lifeline on a plate.

It was supersub Nick Powell who sent Heckingbottom into a frenzy as he was allowed to bag an 11-minute hat-trick to sink the mid-table Reds.

“It was a crazy five minutes, but that’s no excuse,” exclaimed Heckingbottom.

“If that happens again they don’t play, it’s as simple as that.

“The players that are concerned know who they are and know what they’ve done wrong.

“We did things that weren’t part of a Barnsley team, annoyingly it’s the fundamental things.

“We focus on us and our players and mistakes are mistakes. You’ve got to limit them to play at the highest level.

“They wonder why I go mad at certain things, it’s cost us the game.”

After goals from Adam Armstrong and Ryan Kent either side of the break, the Reds looked on course for a routine three points - which would have been their 10th win on the road this term.

Heckingbottom’s charges went from heroes to zeroes in a matter of minutes after looking set to win their second Roses clash in a week - after beating Blackburn Rovers.

Despite going back to Oakwell with nothing to show for their efforts, Heckingbottom is hopeful his side can learn from their numerous mistakes.

He reflected: “Hopefully they can realise they can’t keep making those mistakes after it’s cost them the game.

“That’s what we can take from it because we can’t take any points from it.

“We controlled the ball for large periods and that’s something that’s disappointing.

“We did all the hard work and were rarely troubled, other than from range.”