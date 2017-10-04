Hammill: ‘I want to end my career with Barnsley’

Adam Hammill has revealed to The Star that he would love to end his playing days at Barnsley, writes Neil Goulding.

The Reds’ wing wizard is currently in the final year of his current deal, but the club have an option in their favour to extend it by another year if they wish.

Hammill rejoined the club back in November 2015 after being released by local rivals Huddersfield Town and he admits he would rather move abroad than play for another Championship club now.

And the life-long Liverpool fan, who has scored 26 goals during his three stints at Oakwell, told The Star: “I’d love to see out my career here. The club has done a lot for me.

“I love Barnsley. Me and my family are settled here and really like it here.

“My kids are settled, my misses is settled, there’s no place I’d rather play, but we’ll just have to wait and see what happens.

“I wouldn’t be able to play for any other Championship team, I’d have to move abroad.

“I have two teams now.

“Obviously I’m a Liverpool fan through and through ever since I was a lad, but I support Barnsley too now.

“Even after I retire and I’m old I’ll still be checking up on the club and looking at their results and stuff.”

Despite wanting to stay at the club long beyond his current deal expires, Hammill is happy to let things play out naturally.

His soul focus is doing well for the team and he knows if he does that then his future will take care of itself.

Hammill added: “I don’t want to rush into talks over my contract and what will be will be.

“I’m happy giving my all for the team and just working hard every time I’m on the pitch.

“If I keep working hard, training hard and performing then it should all just take care of itself.

“I just want to take every game as it comes and see what happens.”