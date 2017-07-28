Four names still on the Barnsley shopping list

Paul Heckingbottom is hopeful Barnsley can bring in their four remaining transfer targets before the season kicks off next weekend.

The Reds have already been on a summer shopping spree, adding eight new faces to the club.

But Heckingbottom still has four names on his shopping list, who he wants in as soon as possible.

“I would have wanted them in for the first game of the season to be working with them and that’s still the case,” admitted Heckingbottom.

“Nothing has changed from when I said we had six names a couple of weeks ago.

“Joe [Williams] was obviously the latest one we brought in, and there are four others. Some you won’t know about and some you probably do.

“I’m hoping things are done soon. Things are moving, but it just takes a long time.

“It’s frustrating for me because it’s better to get a quick no than things dragging out.

“We’re still working on them. We’re not at a point where we haven’t got them and we’re still looking at other things just in case obviously.

“These positions are sort of a minimum as to what we need to help us, because come August that’s it.”

Heckingbottom is also hoping his side can take more positive steps as they approach the start of the new season.

Liam Lindsay has been ruled out of tomorrow’s derby against rivals Rotherham United after picking up a groin injury during Tuesday night’s 2-0 win across the Pennines at Rochdale.

Long-term absentees Cameron McGeehan and Ryan Hedges also remain on the sidelines.

Heckingbottom added: “I want us to be better out of possession then we were on Tuesday night.

“When you look back through individuals and the team there were too many things not in sync.

“We’ve got to keep reinforcing that going forward because that’s what we’ll be about.”

“When we get that right we pass the ball better and it’s important because they’re the things that can get you winning games even when you’re not playing well.”

