CONFIRMED: James Bree makes £3m move from Barnsley to Aston Villa

James Bree's move to Aston Villa has this morning been completed.

The promising defender has agreed a four-and-a-half year deal at Villa Park, for a few believed to be around £3million.

The right-back is another to come through the ranks at Oakwell and get a big-money move away, following the likes of John Stones and Mason Holgate.

Bree was out of contract in the summer and the proposition of a substantial boost in wages influenced his decision to leave his boyhood club.

And he said: "I've been at Barnsley since I was young and it's helped me develop. I'll always be grateful to the club."

With Andy Yiadom on African Cup of Nations duty Everton loanee Gethin Jones could fill the void if Paul Heckingbottom fails to find a replacement.

Although, the club have enquired about bringing Liverpool youngster Connor Randall in on a loan deal.