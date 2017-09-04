Cameron can't wait to hit the net for Barnsley

Summer signing Cameron McGeehan will be gunning for goals when he gets on the pitch for Barnsley.

The former Luton Town player completed his long-awaited move to Oakwell at the start of the transfer window.

Head coach Paul Heckingbottom had previously been interested in signing the player before he suffered a broken leg back in January against Portsmouth.

Before the horrific season-ending injury McGeehan had found the back of the net 11 times for the League Two team and he wants to have that feeling again.

“I scored quite a few goals last season and a few the season before that, so hopefully I can put a few in the back of the net for Barnsley,” said McGeehan.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve played and scored in first team football because I’ve been out with my injury, so I’m looking forward to doing that again.

“I’m just really excited about getting back on the pitch and scoring goals.

“I’ll give everything I’ve got for the club. I want to score goals, excite the crowd and show people what I’m about.

“I just can’t wait to get going now and show the fans my worth. I want to be a big part of the team.”

The 22-year-old penned a three-year deal for a significant fee, but is still on the comeback trail from his injury.

He has been getting minutes under his belt with the U23s and bagged two goals from the spot during Saturday’s 3-0 win against Millwall at Oakwell.

Meanwhile, Andy Yiadom remains a Red for the foreseeable future.

Swansea City swooped in late to try and lure the right-back to the Premier League on an initial loan deal.

But the Football Association ruled that the paperwork was submitted too late.

Barnsley had previously agreed a fee with Huddersfield Town, before a medical issue stalled the deal.