Bristol City 3 Barnsley 1: Reds crash to ex-boss Lee Johnson’s side

Barnsley were distinctly second best as they crashed to defeat at Bristol City on the opening day of the Sky Bet Championship campaign.

Paul Heckingbottom’s Reds did produce something of a fightback in an improved second-half display, but Lee Johnson’s Bristol City had already been well clear thanks to a dominant opening period.

Sub Ryan Hedges flicked home a stoppage-time consolation goal, but it proved far from enough.

It proved to be a disastrous first 45 minutes of the campaign for the Reds.

However, that came after the visitors to Ashton Gate had made a bright start and were denied early on by the woodwork.

George Moncur found space superbly, before curling a sweet left-foot strike against the crossbar.

It went downhill from there.

The hosts opened the scoring in the 16th minute when Bobby Reid fired home a rebound after Adam Davies had parried an initial effort from Famara Diedhiou.

Nine minutes later it was Senegalese front-man Diedhiou who struck when he outjumped Andy Yiadom to head home.

It was 3-0 just beyond the half-hour mark when Reid flicked in a rather fortunate second goal of the day after Jamie Paterson’s shot had been saved by Davies.

After the restart the Reds rallied somewhat, with Brad Potts seeing a header saved by Frank Fielding.

Half-time sub Adam Hammill then flashed a shot narrowly over the top.

Fellow sub Hedges also looked lively late on and he drove a shot narrowly wide.

He then flicked home from close range deep into added time after decent build-up play from Moncur.

Bristol City (4-4-2): Fielding; Pisano, Wright, Hegeler (Flint, 80), Bryan; Brownhill, Pack, Smith, Paterson (O’Dowda, 72); Diedhiou, Reid (Engvall, 80). Subs not used: Lucic, Magnusson, Vyner, O’Neil.

Barnsley (4-4-2): Davies; McCarthy, MacDonald, Jackson, Yiadom; Potts (Hedges, 63), Williams, Moncur, Mowatt; Ugbo (Payne, 77), Bradshaw (Hammill, 46).Subs not used: Townsend, Pinnock, Bird, Brown.

Referee: Andy Davies (Hampshire).