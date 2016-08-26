BREAKING: Barnsley accept bid from Swansea City for Alfie Mawson

Barnsley have this evening agreed a fee with Premier League Swansea City for centre-back Alfie Mawson.

A Barnsley statement read: "Barnsley Football Club wishes to inform fans that a fee has been agreed today with Swansea City AFC for the transfer of Alfie Mawson. As a consequence, he will not feature in the match against Rotherham United FC tomorrow.

"Barnsley Football Club will keep fans informed of any further developments as they occur."

The fee is thought to be in the region of £5m. Reds boss Paul Heckingbottom said in today's Star: “There are a few clubs involved so I think at the minute it’s about who’s going to bid the most.

“It’s not just us trying to get value for Alfie, it’s about getting one in who we think can play as well as him now or potentially in the future. He’s a top defender and they cost a lot of money. Patrick Cryne [Reds owner] hasn’t come to me and said ‘If it’s this figure, he goes’."

Swansea confirmed the news on their own website, adding: "The move is subject to the 22-year-old agreeing personal terms at the Liberty.

Mawson, who joined the Reds from Brentford last June, scored seven goals last season as his side won the League One play-offs and lifted the Johnstone's Paint Trophy. This term, 22-year-old Mawson has netted twice in four games.