Blackpool 0 Barnsley 0: Heckingbottom happy to settle for replay

Barnsley boss Paul Heckingbottom appeared content to have earned a replay following what proved to be a tricky FA Cup third round tie at League Two Blackpool.

There may have been 50 places between the two sides in the league pyramid ahead of kick-off, but the 90 minutes at a foggy Bloomfield Road saw two sides going toe-to-toe in search of cup progress.

Both goalkeepers - Adam Davies and the Seasiders’ Sam Slocombe - were called upon to make top-drawer saves, with the Reds’ skipper Conor Hourihane going closest in stoppage-time at the end when he was denied after being sent clean through on goal.

Heckingbottom said: “We’re pleased to be in the hat for the draw - 100-per-cent (the fourth round draw takes place tonight).

“You have to be, because you don’t know who’s going to come out in the fourth round.

“We’d rather have won, of course we would, but we’d rather have that second chance now than have been knocked out.

“Blackpool were fantastic. I can speak about the chances we created, but likewise they created a number of chances and they will say ‘we could have won it’.

“They changed their shape and the way they played against us, and I suppose we have to take that as a compliment.

“But we should have been able to work out a way to win the game.

“Blackpool were very good throughout, and even when we got on top they managed to dig in and defend very well.

“We were nowhere near in the first half.

“We performed our roles properly in the second half and it got better, but still we were loose in possession, allowing Blackpool to be a threat on the counter.”

“We just didn’t have enough about us, but at least we’ve got another chance to go and finish the job now.”

A replay date has still to be confirmed by the Reds, but it is most likely to be tomorrow week.

Home fans outnumbered

Continued disenchantment with the Oyston family’s ownership of Blackpool FC meant that the 3,000-strong travelling army of fans from Barnsley outnumbered the home support at Bloomfield Road.

The total attendance was 4,875 as Seasiders fans voted with their feet in the cup competitions once again.

“You’re obviously concentrating on the game, but certainly the noise I was hearing reflected the number of Barnsley fans who were here,” acknowledged Reds boss Paul Heckingbottom.

“We’ve always brought good support here, but the fact that they’re currently enjoying the season we’re having meant they really turned out in force.”

Morsy Fee Agreed

Midfielder Sam Morsy looks set to rejoin Barnsley permanently after a fee was agreed between the Reds and Wigan Athletic chiefs.

Morsy (25) enjoyed a hugely successful loan spell at Oakwell from Wigan during the first half of this season, making 14 appearances for the Reds.

He returned to the DW Stadium after the deal expired last week and played for the Latics in their FA Cup third round victory against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

However, it would appear the talented schemer looks set to return to Oakwell in the near future, providing personal terms can be finalised.

Reds boss Paul Heckingbottom said: “He’s Wigan’s player until he signs for us, but we have agreed a fee.

Now it’s just a case of getting it over the line with regard to personal terms.

“It’s between us and Sam now, that’s just ongoing and it has been for the last few days now.”