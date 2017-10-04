Barnsley: Young guns urged to seize Reds opportunity

Barnsley boss Paul Heckingbottom insists his fresh-faced youngsters are trying to grab their chances with both hands.

Of the Reds’ 15 summer additions only Zeki Fryers, Gary Gardner [loanee] and Jason McCarthy [three minutes] had a taste of English football in the Championship or above before coming to the club.

With the club’s business model how it is they have to recruit from the lower leagues and try and make players better.

And with that comes the opportunity for those players to impress and make a name for themselves at this level.

Many of the club’s stars have done just that and secured themselves big-money moves away from Oakwell in recent times.

Heckingbottom said: “In terms of a bunch of players giving everything, they are trying their best to seize an opportunity.

“They know they have a massive opportunity.

“One good thing about the way we recruit, and where we recruit from, is they are so happy to be here.

“They are really trying hard and we can see them improving and that’s what we strive for as a coaching staff.

“They are so determined to do well. That’s what we stress, if they give everything and they never fail through a lack of effort them we’ll be happy with them.”

By the time the Reds are back in action they should be boosted by the returns of some of their long-term absentees.

Cameron McGeehan made his full debut in the drubbing of Millwill after his lengthy battle back to fitness from a broken leg.

Lloyd Isgrove and Andy Yiadom will also be back in contention after their respective layoffs.

Dmitri Cavare has suffered another setback with a grade two tear in his troublesome hamstring and is beginning another spell on the sidelines.

Heckingbottom is hopeful of having them back amongst the group and said: “Issy and Yids should be back.

“I’m not sure if they’ll be ready for the game but they’re fit and they should be back training. Issy’s been back training with us for a week or so already so hopefully he stays fit.”