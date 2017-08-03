Barnsley snap-up Blackpool midfielder

Barnsley have announced the signing of Brad Potts from Blackpool.
The Reds were rebuked in two previous attempts to sign the player, but managed to finally land their man in a three-year deal.
One of those bids is understood to have been £500,000, with the Seasiders demanding a fee of £750,000 for the player.
Head coach Paul Heckingbottom has been urging the club to push through his plans in terms of player recruitment of late, with the addition of Potts a step in the right direction.
And he has finally got one of the four players left on his wish list, which has got longer since Andy Yiadom rejected a new deal.
Potts bagged a goal as the League One side won promotion via the play-offs last term and he joins Oakwell after netting 19 goals in 98 appearances for Gary Bowyer's outfit.
