Barnsley skipper focuses on playing, rather than transfer gossip

Barnsley captain Conor Hourihane wants to focus on his football amid speculation surrounding his future.

The Reds’ skipper is out of contract in the summer, with a number of clubs interested.

“I am a Barnsley player as it is,” said Hourihane, who has netted five goals so far this term. “I have got a contract until the end of the season and I will see where it takes us. I am concentrating on my football and will let what I do on the pitch do my talking.”

The 25-year-old has been one of the standout players in Paul Heckingbottom’s squad.

Numerous clubs have been linked as potential suitors for the central midfielder, Championship rivals Aston Villa and Norwich City among them.

Old Firm duo Celtic United and Rangers are also said to be keen.

The player reminded everyone of his talent with a 30-yard volley against Nottingham Forest on Monday.

Hourihane began talks over an extension at Oakwell last month, but negotiations reportedly hit a standstill.

The fear for the Reds will be that they could lose a prized possessions for free in the summer and a replacement of the same calibre would be expensive.

Meanwhile, the Reds are on the verge of completing the signing of Wigan Athletic’s Sam Morsy.

The Egyptian international has impressed whilst on loan at Oakwell, during his 14 appearances for the club.

The Latics recalled him at the start of the month, however Barnsley have activated a pre-agreed fee to buy the midfielder - believed to be in the region of £300,000. Morsy and the club are in the process of agreeing personal terms.

It looks likely that Elliot Lee will be heading to Colchester United on loan for the rest of the season.

The former West Ham man only arrived at Oakwell in the summer, but he has made just three appearances after picking up a few niggles.

The 22-year-old has previously spent two loan spells at the League Two club.