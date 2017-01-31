Barnsley sign Leicester City defender on loan

Barnsley have snapped up Leicester City left-back Callum Elder on loan.

The Foxes recalled the player from the Reds' Championship rivals Brentford, before sending him to Oakwell.

Paul Heckingbottom has been in the market for another full-back since James Bree's departure and the search intensified after Aidy White was sidelined with a recurrence of his pelvic injury.

The club had been enquiring about loaning Connor Randell from Liverpool, but those talks look to have broken down.

Elder will join up with fellow Foxes' loanee Matty James at Oakwell.

