Barnsley sign Everton midfielder on loan

Barnsley have announced Joe Williams as their latest summer signing.

The young midfielder has joined Oakwell on a season-long loan deal from Premier League outfit Everton.

He was part of the Toffees' team that won the Premier League 2 trophy last term and he is now looking to enhance his development in the Championship.

Head coach Paul Heckingbottom said: "We have had success in player recruitment from Everton in recent times so I have to trust them with continuing to trust us with their players.

"We're looking forward to watching Joe get going and it'll be important for him to get some minutes in our remaining friendlies."

Heckingbottom is still keen to bring three more players through the door. Conor Randall from Liverpool is someone the Reds are interested in.

The Merseyside club are reportedly ready to offload the player, who the Reds tried to get in January, in a six-month loan move.

Meanwhile, Cameron McGeehan is edging back towards full fitness after his horror leg break last term.

The 22-year-old penned a three-year deal for a significant fee, but is still on the comeback trail from his injury.

McGeehan started his career at Norwich City, but after failing to establish himself in the first team at Carrow Road he looked for a move away.

A couple of successive loan spells at Luton saw the dangerous midfielder make a permanent move to Kenilworth Road.

He had improved year on year before his unfortunate injury last season.

And he is still working on regaining his fitness in time for the start of the season.

McGeehan, who featured for Northern Ireland’s youth sides, said: “My recovering from the injury is pretty much there, although I’ve still got a little bit of work to do.

“But that’s what pre-season is for and hopefully I can use it to get ready and firing for the start of the new season. I’ll give everything I’ve got for the club. I want to score goals, excite the crowd and show people what I’m about. I still need to get my fitness up after my injury, but I had a really good meeting with the manager and all the staff and really looking forward to the start of the season.”