Barnsley: Sheffield United defeat down to inexperience, says Reds boss Paul Heckingbottom as injury to Andy Yiadom is revealed

Barnsley boss Paul Heckingbottom blamed the inexperience of his side for today's 1-0 derby defeat at Sheffield United.

Billy Sharp scored the only goal of a lively contest that sparked when Leon Clarke and Angus MacDonald were both sent off, after an off-the-ball altercation in the first half.

And Heckingbottom, who revealed Andy Yiadom's move to Huddersfield collapsed after he failed a medical when a 2mm stress fracture was discovered in his back, admitted: "It was disappointing.

"Compared to the last two performances it was chalk and cheese. The players know that. We started on the back foot and it was a game too far for us.

"It was a first derby for a lot of them, the first time we played three times in a week, I need to learn about these players. There wasn't many who came out with positives today.

"That's how every game is for us. It's no different to the last game when we won, I am always learning. That's what happens when you take players from the lower leagues."