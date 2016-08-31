Barnsley: Shaun Tuton goes to Grimbsy Town on loan

Barnsley striker Shaun Tuton has joined Grimsby Town on a season-long loan deal.

The striker joined Oakwell from Halifax in February and failed to score in his seven League One appearances last season.

The 24-year-old scored one goal in pre-season but has not featured so far this term and it will be a good opportunity for the player to have regular first-team football.

The former Halifax man would have struggled to force his way into the Paul Heckingbottom's plans at Oakwell, with Sam Winnall, Tom Bradshaw, Adam Armstrong, Marley Watkins and Stefan Payne to choose from.

Tuton will link up with fellow Red Kayden Jackson, who has also joined the Mariners on loan for the season earlier this summer.