Barnsley refuse to get carried away despite fine start

Barnsley head coach Paul Heckingbottom is reluctant to revise the club’s aims despite their high-flying start to the season.

The Reds currently are behind just Huddersfield and Newcastle in the table after five wins in their last six games, with the most goals in the league - 18.

However Heckingbottom is wary of getting ahead of himself and only wants his side to do better than expected.

The 39-year-old knows they cannot control the results but he expects if the performances stay positive then so will the scorelines.

“The aims haven’t been revised, we just want to overachieve in this league,” admitted Heckingbottom.

“We can control the performances but not the results and generally if the performances improve then the results will keep getting better.

“We know what league we’re in and we know that sometimes we’ll bring our best and it won’t be good enough but as long as we bring out best, that’s all we ask for here.

“We’ve got a good side here and we know that and other people are probably realising what good players we have here.

“Other teams have good players but what we have is good team ethos and good team mentality which is getting us the results.

“We’re just all about the wins and the three points and the more of them we get over the course of the season the better we’ll be.”

Barnsley boast an impressive nine-match unbeaten league run at Oakwell, across the end of last season and the start of this term, as they bid to roll Reading over for the first time at home in the league since 1996 tomorrow.

Heckingbottom knows the threat the Royals will pose under Jaap Stam and he believes everybody is already seeing the effects of Stam’s style of play in the side.

“Jaap’s brought a really distinctive way of playing to the club,” said Heckingbottom.

“They’re really patient, they try to dominate the ball so we know we have to be disciplined.

“They’re going to pose some different challenges for us, and there will be challenges, it’ll be a really tough test.

“I don’t think the lack of goals in their games is due to the fact that they play dull football.

“It’s a Dutch style if you like and obviously Jaap’s been brought up that way as a player and he started as a coach in Holland and he’s trying to bring that style over here.”