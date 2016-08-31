Barnsley: Reds swoop to sign Cole Kpekawa from QPR

Barnsley have completed the signing of left-back Cole Kpekawa from Queens Park Rangers.

As stated in The Star yesterday, the Reds have finalised a deadline day deal for the promising defender.

The 20-year-old has penned a three-year contract at Oakwell for a fee understood to be around £450,000.

After agreeing a fee with Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s side earlier this week, the player passed his medical and agreed personal terms with the club.

And Reds manager Paul Heckingbottom is delighted with the signing.

Heckingbottom said: “He’s ambitious and wants to be here, and that was the key.

“He’s demonstrated all the ability and determination to be a Championship player and I can’t wait to get him integrated with the group.”

The defender has signed primarily as a left-back but can also provide cover at centre-back if required.

Click here for the latest news from Oakwell