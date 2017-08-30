Barnsley: Reds star relieved to put ‘freak’ injury behind him

Have your say

Reds midfielder Ryan Hedges says a “freak” gym accident has made him a stronger person.

The wing wizard fell head first in to the squat rack with the heavy bars landing on top of him. Hedges crushed most of his face just before the Championship season was due to kick off.

And he revealed: “I fractured my cheekbone, eye socket, nose and sinus.

“It was a freak accident. I was just trying to keep in shape in the off-season.

“It’s made me a stronger person. Touch wood it doesn’t happen again.

“You’ve got to experience those lows to feel the highs.

“It was scary and really painful. I feel very lucky to be back playing so soon.”

The 22-year-old admits the horror setback was “annoying”.

But he’s over it now and thriving in the Reds squad - scoring goals to boot.

Hedges added: “It’s annoying because I had to focus more on recovery than football over the summer.

“It obviously wasn’t the nicest thing to go through, but I’ve got through it - and I feel stronger for it.

“I had a lot of great people like my friends and family around me to help me get through it.

“It’s just lady luck I guess getting an injury like that. It’s worked out okay as I’ve come back and I’m scoring goals.”

The former Swans man has already bagged three times this season - and the budding forward is gunning for more to help the South Yorkshire outfit power up the table.

He added: “The more goals I score the better it is for the team.

“All through my career I’ve wanted to chip in with goals. It’s not something I’d say was lacking, but something I could work on.

“I’ve done a lot of finishing work this summer and now I’m reaping the rewards.

“I came into pre season behind everyone else so I had to work harder and I think that’s showing on the pitch.

“On a personal level I’ve been really happy with how I’ve performed so far this season and I just want to kick on now.”

Meanwhile, the Reds are still waiting for the Oli McBurnie loan deal to be finalised.

A deal is done in principle to bring the promising forward to Oakwell and the club are just waiting on Swansea to finalise things are their end.