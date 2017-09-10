Barnsley: Reds player ratings from their draw with Preston North End

Have your say

Barnsley battled for a point in an entertaining match at Deepdale, with a few stand-out performances for the Reds.

Here's how we rated Paul Heckingbottom's men...

Adam Davies 8

Earned the Reds their point with a breath-taking save right at the death from Maguire.

Jason McCarthy 6

Made a number of enterprising runs down the flank as he made an encouraging impact.

Liam Lindsay 7

A commanding effort at the heart of the defence at times. Is growing into his Championship career.

Adam Jackson 8

Made a handful of superbly-timed clearances when the Reds’ backs appeared to be against the wall

Matty Pearson 6

Distribution let him down on a couple of occasions. Will be keen to improve in the coming weeks.

Joe Williams 6

A rather quiet game from the tough-tackling midfielder. Needs to offer more.

Gary Gardner 7

Former Villa man stepped up for his debut and impressed hugely before limping off with a dead leg.

Brad Potts 8 - STAR MAN

Fully deserved his first Barnsley goal. Turned in an energetic display and bagged his reward.

Adam Hammill 7

Looked dangerous from the off again. Swung in a number of great crosses from the flank.

Ike Ugbo 7

Was unlucky in the second half when his strike from close range was hacked off the line.

Ryan Hedges 6

Looked a little leg weary in the second half and was substituted. Showed a few nice touches.

Substitutes

George Moncur 8

(for Gardner, 67) Made a terrific impact in the final quarter of the game;

Harvey Barnes 6

(for Hedges, 71): Showed a few glimpses in the closing stages

Tom Bradshaw 6

(for Hammill, 80): Didn’t really get a sniff in the final 10 minutes.

Subs not used

Nick Townsend, Ethan Pinnock, Mamadou Thiam, Jared Bird.

PRESTON

Chris Maxwell 7, Darnell Fisher 6, Paul Huntington 6, Tommy Spurr 7, Joshua Earl 5, Tom Barkhuizen 5 (Josh Harrop, 70), Paul Gallagher 6 (John Welsh, 70), Alan Browne 7, Stephy Mavididi 5 (Callum Robinson, 78), Sean Maguire 8, Jordan Hugill 6. Not used: Mathew Hudson, Marnick Vermijl, Daryl Horgan, Ben Davies.

Referee

Peter Bankes 8

Attendance

12,813