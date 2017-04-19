Barnsley: Reds No 1 Adam Davies calls for strong finish

Penalty hero Adam Davies wants Barnsley to take a “winning mentality” into next season.

The Reds are in the middle of a rut, with just two wins in their last 15 outings, and a Davies’ spot-kick save salvaged the Reds a point against Brentford on Good Friday.

That run includes five successive draws at Oakwel, and the Welshman is eager to get back to winning ways - even though Paul Heckingbottom’s men are already safe.

“We need that winning mentality for next season,” stated Davies, who has played every minute of the Reds’ campaign.

“We’ve all seen the momentum we took into this season from what happened last season, it just carries on.

“We want to finish this season strongly because of how that helps for next season.

“I want to win every game that I play, no matter the situation. I don’t care if there’s nothing to play for, I still want to win.”

Click here for the latest news from Oakwell

The Reds took the lead against the Bees, but only managed to grab a point after missing an array of good chances.

Davies came under fire after a mistake as Barnsley lost 3-2 at Wigan, but he has his confidence back after a decent display, capped by a wonderful penalty save, against the Bees.

He stated: “It was nice to bounce back, and every one has bad games.

“It was nice to make that save a get a bit of confidence back.

“I haven’t saved many recently so that was pleasing.

“I’m there to make saves and that’s what I did.”