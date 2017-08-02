Barnsley: Reds linked to striker Mamadou Thiam

Have your say

Barnsley are desperately trying to add to their squad before Saturday’s Championship opener at Bristol City.

A 4-0 pre-season drubbing at League One Rotherham United last Saturday has set alarm bells ringing at Oakwell.

The Reds have already been on a summer shopping spree, adding eight new faces, but manager Paul Heckingbottom wants several more.

Heckingbottom wants four senior strikers and a forward could soon be coming through the door to join Tom Bradshaw, Ike Ugbo and Stefan Payne.

The club are rumoured to be closing in on Ligue 2 ace Mamadou Thiam, from Dijon. The Senegalese striker netted eight times in 34 games while on loan at Clemont last term.

Barnsley’s new chief executive officer, Gauthier Ganaye, has close links with the French league after joining Oakwell from Racing Club de Lens.

The Reds are reportedly close to agreeing a near seven-figure sum for the player.

Right-back Andy Yiadom could be edging closer to the exit door.

Long-term admirers Huddersfield Town are ready to meet the Reds’ valuation of £2 million after seeing two previous bids turned down last month, with fellow Premier League side Swansea City also interested.

Yiadom has rejected a contract extension, with his deal expiring next summer, to try to force a move.