Barnsley: Reds land Chelsea youngster Ugbo

Barnsley have signed Chelsea striker Ike Ugbo on a season-long loan deal.

The 18-year-old bagged 23 goals in 35 games for the Londoners’ under-23 and U-18 sides.

Reds boss Paul Heckingbottom said: “We’re really pleased at being able to bring one of the brightest young strikers out there to Oakwell.

“We must thank Chelsea for allowing us to do so. I am really excited about what Ike can bring to the team. He is a forward who has pace, height, strength and power, as well as a keen eye for goal - as is shown by his record.

“He fits into the mould of players that we’re looking for: someone who wants to better themselves and further their career.”

Meanwhile, Lloyd Isgrove is loving life back at Barnsley after rejoining the Reds.

The 24-year-old former loan star has penned a three-year deal after leaving Southampton and has scored in both of Barnsley’s official pre-season outings so far.

“It’s good to be back,” said Isgrove, who will be trying to make it three goals in three matches tonight against Coventry City. “I think I’ve matured as a player and as a person since I’ve been away. I’m delighted to be back and I’m absolutely raring to go.”

Isgrove is undoubtedly talented, but Barnsley are the only team he has played more than eight league games for.

The Welshman added: “Last season was obviously very frustrating for me.“ did try and get out in the summer and in January. Missing a whole season and waiting around was obviously annoying for me.

“The manager was new and wanted to see all his players, so that’s why I couldn’t leave in the summer and then I got injured in January.”