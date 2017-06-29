Barnsley: Reds keen to bring in new faces

Reds boss Paul Heckingbottom is working tirelessly to strengthen his squad in preparation for the new Championship season.

The Reds have signed four new players, with Jamie Mallan, Jason McCarthy, Liam Lindsay and Cameron McGeeham having all penned three-year deals at Oakwell. Youngsters Ben Williams, Louis Wardle, James Bird, Adam Lund, Louis Rowe and Will Smith have also committed their future to the club.

However, Heckingbottom knows there is still plenty of work to do as he continues to rebuild his squad having lost a number of top stars including Sam Winnall, Conor Hourihane, James Bree, Alfie Mawson, Josh Scowen and Marley Watkins over the last 12 months.

“We’re constantly grafting to get new players in,” said Heckingbottom. “We’ve still got to sign a lot of players. I’d love to have it all done by now, but realistically that’s not going to happen.

“We have to keep working on getting them [players] in.

“And we will be using loans as well, we’d be silly not to explore that avenue.”

The Reds have had two bids for Forest Green defender Ethan Pinnock rejected. Pinnock made 40 appearances for Green last season and helped the club win promotion to League Two.

Meanwhile, the Reds are continuing their race to sign Blackpool’s Brad Potts.

It is understood the club have had a £500,000 bid turned down for the 23-year-old midfielder, pictured above. Potts remains under contract at Bloomfield Road after the club activated a further 12 months on his deal following their play-off success last season.

*Young striker Bradley Ash has joined National League side Boreham Wood on a season-long loan deal.