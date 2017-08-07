Barnsley: Reds closing in on four new players

Head coach Paul Heckingbottom insists Barnsley are close to bringing in four new players.

“We are really close on four, really close. To a point where they are virtually done,” he said. “I’m hopeful we can add them in this week, but I’ve said that a lot.

“That would be a great start and really good additions to the squad.

“We’re really close on things and it’s just a case of getting them over the line.”

The potential incoming players are a mixture of permanent signings and loans, according to Heckingbottom.

One loanee who is close to a move to Oakwell is Swansea City’s Ollie McBurnie, although the club have to wait for the Premier League outfit to finalise their squad.

Further afield a deal to lure Ligue 2 frontman Mamadou Thiam is edging ever closer. The Dijon forward bagged eight goals whilst on loan at Clermont last term, with a near seven-figure sum believed to be the asking price for the player.

Huddersfield Town’s Joe Lolley is another player the club are keen to bring in.

Meanwhile, the Reds will play their first competitive fixture at Oakwell this season against League Two Morecambe tonight in the Carabao Cup.

Adam Jackson has a tight hamstring coming out of Saturday’s defeat at Bristol City, but should be fit for the game.

Liam Lindsay (foot), Zeki Fryers (hamstring) and Lloyd Isgrove (foot) all remain sidelined.

And Heckingbottom could name a totally different side to the one that played at Ashton Gate after admitting he still has no idea what his best 11 is.

He added: “If we knew the best 11 that you could argue we could keep working with them to nail it down.

“I don’t know the best 11 and also we need to give players opportunities because of where they’ve come from.

“We’re a club about opportunities so we’ll always give people those opportunities to step up.

“I want to win. No disrespect to the Carabao Cup or Morecambe, but I want another game to give players opportunities.”