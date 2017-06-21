Barnsley: Reds close in on Liam Lindsay as £350,000 offer accepted by Partick Thistle

Barnsley are closing in on Liam Lindsay after Partick Thistle accepted their bid for the defender.

The Reds are thought to have offered around £350,000 and the player is expected to head down to Oakwell in the next few days to discuss personal terms and undergo a medical.

Lindsay’s signing would come hot on the heels of that of Jason McCarthy, who signed for the Reds from Southampton - and revealed good friend Lloyd Isgrove helped him make his decision.

Isgrove endeared himself to the Reds’ faithful as he played a key role in the club’s duel play-off promotion and Johnstone’s Paint Trophy win in the 2015/16 season.

The pair have developed together in the Southampton set up for the past four years and Isgrove played a key role in selling the club to the promising right back.

McCarthy told Radio Sheffield: “I have a good friend Lloyd Isgrove, who’s well known up there, and he gave me a background to the club.

“He told me what the club was like and I’ve always watched Barnsley when they’ve been on Sky and stuff like that as well.

“All the things he said were really positive, the main thing was how good the fans were.

“He’s a legend up there and understandably so after what he helped them achieve.

“I’ve heard such good things about the fans and the stadium, which I got the feel of when I walked through the door.

“The history is there, you don’t need people to tell you, you just feel it.

“That’s something that really lured me in.”

As well as having a helpful hand from Isgrove, McCarthy was really impressed by Paul Heckingbottom’s hands on approach - something every new player has said after signing for the club.

Heckingbottom is a methodical thinker and he does not go for unnecessary targets.

The former defender always has a plan for incoming players and helps them understand the role they will play in his squad before they commit themself to the club.

The 21-year-old added: “When I got the chance to meet the manager he really sold it to me.

“Just listening to him and his plans, his plans for me and how the team likes to play - it really suited me.

“It felt natural and right start away and that’s why it was easy.”