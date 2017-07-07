Barnsley: Reds chief slams Huddersfield Town’s ‘disrespectful’ Andy Yiadom bid

Barnsley head coach Paul Heckingbottom has labelled Huddersfield’s bid for Andy Yiadom as “disrespectful”.

The Terriers are believed to have offered £750,000 for the right-back, who impressed in his first term at Championship level last season.

Barnsley are understood to value the player at around the £2m mark and Heckingbottom insists he will only leave the club is his true value is met.

“It’s [the bid] a bit disrespectful really,” revealed Heckingbottom.

“We’ve received bids and they’ve been a million miles away from our valuation of Andy.

Click here for the latest news from Oakwell

“If they think Andy Yiadom is only worth what they’ve bid then Yids should be upset by it as well.

“In my mind he’s one of the best full backs in the Championship and if someone wants to buy one of the best full backs in the Championship then they should have to pay the money for him.

“Like I’ve said we’ve not received any offers that are good money for him.”

Yiadom only joined Oakwell last summer, from League Two side Barnet, in a two-year deal.

At the time the player did not even know which league the Reds would be in after agreeing a deal in May, before the club won promotion back to the second tier via the play-offs.

However, the Ghanaian international took to Championship football like a duck to water and had a stellar campaign - before dislocating his shoulder towards the backend of the season.

And the club are understandably trying to extend his deal beyond the end of the upcoming season after he became a pivotal member of Heckingbottom’s squad.

The former defender added: “Yids was arguably our most consistent player last season, a really important member of our squad and our group.

“We’re in a position where we’re trying to sort a deal with him and tie him down to us.”