Barnsley: Reds chief Heckingbottom delighted with squad strength

Barnsley head coach Paul Heckingbottom is delighted with the strength in depth he has at his disposal.

Five of the club’s 19 goals, the most in the Championship, have come from players coming off the bench so far this season.

And Heckingbottom, the mastermind behind the Reds’ rise to the second tier of English football, is adamant that all the players in the squad will get their chance sooner or later.

“It’s a credit to everyone that they are all making an impact. It’s not just the eleven but the seven on the bench too,” the boss admitted.

“We’ve seen the impact that every player can have.

“We’ve had spells this season where particularly the front players, whoever has started have worn down the opposition and the other boys have come on and capitalised.

“The team that you finish with is so important because they’ve either got to go out and see the game out for you or go and win it.

“Everybody’s got to be ready, the substitutes have to be ready and we put a lot of pressure on the subs last season.

“As a sub you’re playing to impress and you’re playing to get the points for the team.

“The better job you do when you come on the better chance you’ve got to start the next game when things need freshening up.

“Everyone’s got to buy into the team and everyone will get their chance.”

Heckingbottom believes George Moncur still has a future at Oakwell, despite being sent out on loan on deadline day.

The manager’s own aim for the midfielder to stay and fight for his place was trumped by desire of the player, and his family, to get game time.

Moncur, who cost the Reds £500,000 from Colchester earlier this summer, has started life on loan at Peterborough brightly and Heckingbottom added: “Hopefully he gets lots of games, lots of goals and lots of assists and we benefit from that after January.

“It’s a different way of thinking but if he gets game time, goals and assists under his belt he’ll be in a better place once he returns than if he didn’t go.

“George’s frustration was that he wanted to play. You can’t knock a player for wanting to play but we wanted him to bring that determination into our side.”

Elsewhere there have been rumblings of a boycott of Barnsley’s trip to Yorkshire rivals Leeds United on October 1. Tickets for the second tier match at Elland Road are £37.