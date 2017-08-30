Barnsley: Red look to sign Swansea City striker

Barnsley are hopeful of getting Oli McBurnie’s loan deal over the line before the transfer window slams shut tonight.

The Reds have been pursuing the Swansea City striker all summer.

Paul Heckingbottom recently revealed that a “deal in principle” had been agreed between the two clubs. However, the South Yorkshire outfit have been waiting to be given the green light from the Premier League side.

Paul Clement wants to get his own striker situation sorted out before letting the youngster go out on loan. Forward Fernando Llorente bagged 15 goals in the top tier last term, but has not featured so far this season after injuring his shoulder in a cycling accident during the summer.

McBurnie was in Barnsley before jetting off on international duty with Scotland under-21’s earlier this week.

Heckingbottom currently has three strikers at his disposal in the form of Tom Bradshaw, Chelsea loanee Ike Ugbo and new signing Mamadou Thiam.

In an ideal world the Barnsley boss wants four forwards at the club in order to provide competition for places as well as different options and combinations.

Bradshaw, a £600,000 signing last summer, has hit the ground running with three goals in six games so far this season and Ugbo bagged his first Championship goal last weekend.

Other than the potential McBurnie deal, it is understood that it will be a relatively quiet deadline day at Oakwell although Swansea could make a late swoop for defender Andy Yiadom.