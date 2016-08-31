Barnsley: Paul Heckingbottom hails a 'fantastic signing' as Reds sign Sam Morsy from Wigan Athletic

Paul Heckingbottom has expressed his delight at landing Wigan Athletic midfielder Sam Morsy on loan until the end of the season

The Reds confirmed the deal this evening with Barnsley fending off a number of clubs to land the sought-after 24 year old.

Heckingbottom says he felt his squad didn;t have enough cover in midfield and described signing the former Chesterfiewld star as 'fantastic'.

“Sam is a fantastic signing and he is a player that will go far in the game," Heckingbottom told the club's website. "His experience at such a young age shows just how highly he is valued. To have played over 150 senior matches at the age of 24 will stand him in good stead during his time with us.

"We were a bit short in midfield so to bring in someone with Sam’s ability is fantastic. He is certainly not shy of a tackle and has a track record of scoring some important goals too. I’d like to thank Wigan Athletic for letting him join us on loan.”

The loan system has proved vital for the club in the past, with Lloyd Isgrove, Kevin Long and Ashley Fletcher playing pivotal roles in the side’s double triumph last season.

Yesterday the Reds added Adam Armstrong on loan from Newcastle and Morsy has followed suit.

The 24-year-old only signed for the Latics in January, after a successful three-year spell at Chesterfield, but he has failed to cement his spot in the side since their promotion to the Championship.

Scunthorpe United reportedly had a bid accepted by Wigan earlier this month, but the player preferred the option to stay in the Championship.

The Reds needed to strengthen in central midfield after Sessi D’Almeida ruptured his cruciate ligament and was ruled out for the rest of the season.

Elsewhere, George Moncur has joined Peterborough on loan until January.

The midfielder, who only joined the club in the summer, has failed to establish himself in the first-team and has left in search of regular football.