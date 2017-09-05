Barnsley: One of Reds’ new boys says patience is needed as they aim to find their feet in Championship

Defender Jason McCarthy believes Barnsley’s new boys will take time to acclimatise to the rigours of Championship football.

It has been a summer of transition for the Reds, with McCarthy one of 11 permanent incomings this season.

Five new faces also joined the club on loan as head coach Paul Heckingbottom virtually brought in a whole new squad to Oakwell before the transfer window slammed shut last week.

The former Southampton man said: “A lot of the players are new to the Championship, I am as well.

“Everyone needs confidence and everyone needs games. A lot of players haven’t played in this league before and we’ve found out very quickly that it’s so unforgiving.

“If you look back at that game at home against Ipswich, we dominated that game and lost because they had two shots on target and scored both.

“We’ve learned that we’ve got to be clinical in both boxes and we’ve been working hard on that.

“We probably have froze a couple of times, but that will go in time when we get used to the league.

“A lot of things will come with time I think. Stuff like learning when to dig in in patches and when to up the tempo in this league.”

The Reds have made a decent start to their second season back in the Championship. They have won two of their opening five games and have looked the part more often than not.

And vitally, by the time the Reds walk out at Deepdale on Saturday, Heckingbottom would have had two extra weeks bedding his players in due to the international break.

As McCarthy says the side can only improve with time and Heckingbottom showed he is beginning to trust his new recruits more by starting teenagers Ike Ugbo and Harvey Barnes, who grabbed the opening two goals as the Reds mauled sorry Sunderland last time out.