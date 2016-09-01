Barnsley: ‘Northerner’ Cole Kpekawa excited by switch from QPR to Reds

New-boy Cole Kpekawa cannot wait to get going at Barnsley after completing a three-year deal on deadline day.

As stated in The Star yesterday, Kpekawa finalised his move from Queens Park Rangers for a fee understood to be £450,000.

Sam Morsy has moved to Barnsley on loan from Wigan

Despite doing a lot of business at the start of the summer, it was a busy couple of days at Oakwell as the club brought in five new additions.

Paul Heckingbottom kept saying he wanted to add ‘more bodies’ to his squad and on Tuesday the club captured defender Adam Jackson and prolific striker Adam Armstrong, with Armstrong signing an initial loan until January, before Kpekawa, Sam Morsy and Saidy Janko came in yesterday.

And Kpekawa is excited to have joined the project at the club.

“It’s good to have a young team,” said the promising left-back. “After speaking to Paul Heckingbottom and understanding what he wants, that’s what I want too, so it matches up well for me.

“I’m a northerner too, so I’m happy to be back up north.”

Despite the combined £12m from John Stones’ sell-on clause and Alfie Mawson’s move to Swansea, the Reds did not break the bank with the players they bought in as they recruited wisely.

The players that came into the club are all young, hungry and fit in with what Heckingbottom is looking for in his squad.

Most importantly the club were able to hang onto their key stars, turning down a £1m offer from Championship rivals Ipswich for Marley Watkins yesterday morning.

As reported in yesterday’s Star, the Reds snapped up Morsy on a season-long deal instead of buying the player.

Scunthorpe United reportedly had a bid accepted by Wigan earlier this month, but the player preferred the option to stay in the Championship.

Janko, who can play on the right wing or at right-back, also penned a loan move from Celtic - with the club announcing their last acquisition of the window just 12 minutes before last night’s 11pm deadline.

The loan system has proved vital for the club in the past, with Lloyd Isgrove, Kevin Long and Ashley Fletcher playing pivotal roles in the side’s double triumph last season.

Elsewhere, George Moncur and Shaun Tuton left Oakwell on loan deals.

Moncur, who only joined the club in the summer, has moved to Peterborough until January, whilst Tuton agreed a season-long stay with Grimsby.