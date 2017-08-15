Barnsley: No goal line technology at Oakwell for match against Nottingham Forest tonight

Goal line technology (GLT), introduced to the Championship this season, will not be operational at Oakwell tonight for Barnsley's match against Nottingham Forest.

The system was operational for Saturday's game against Ipswich however floodlighting issues at Oakwell mean that it cannot currently work for night games.

The EFL have stated that that three games tonight will be without GLT - the game at Barnsley, plus Birmingham v Bolton and Millwall v Ipswich.

A statement released today by the EFL said: "GLT was introduced into the Championship at the start of the season and the system requires floodlighting levels in and around the goal area to be at a specified lux value. In situations where the value is not at the required level, the system is not guaranteed to be 100 per cent accurate. The same systems have been fully tested to work in natural light conditions.

"However, as the second half of tonight’s games will be required to be played under floodlights, the EFL cannot be in a position to allow a situation to occur whereby the same conditions do not exist for the full 90 minutes.

"The EFL is working with the clubs affected to find an appropriate solution, and anticipate any issues will be resolved in the coming weeks. Any goal line decisions at any of the grounds in question will be taken by the match officials."