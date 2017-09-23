Barnsley: No change to Reds recruitment policy, says Heckingbottom

Have your say

Barnsley head coach Paul Heckingbottom insists the way in which the club buy players will remain the same if he stays in charge after the takeover.

A consortium led by Chinese billionaire Chien Lee, American businessman Paul Conway and ‘Moneyball’ pioneer Billy Beane are closing in on a £20 million purchase of the club.

The Reds have turned a tidy profit in recent seasons by buying from lower leagues and selling on.

“If I’m here, the format will stay the same,” said Heckingbottom. “We’ll just have to refine it and make it better.

“It’s just like when I was playing, and I want everyone at the club to understand, it’s about getting better.

“It’s about refining things and making better decisions based on what has gone before.”

Barnsley are at Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Championship today.

Shot-stopper and vice-captain Adam Davies will be making his 100th consecutive appearance.

Winger Lloyd Isgrove played 75 minutes on Tuesday night for the under-23s and is back in contention.Dmitri Cavare has had a scan after coming off with a hamstring niggle in the same game.

Andy Yiadom is gradually working his way back to fitness after a back issue.

Wolves have lost just once in all competitions so far this season.

The Midlands’ club outlaid a substantial amount in the summer, with Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy labelling their spending “outrageous”.

But Heckingbottom is adamant money is not everything in the second tier.

“If it was, it would be simple to predict who’d do what,” he said.

“Not just this summer, over the last few years Wolves have spent a lot of money.

“They’ve been good and they’re scoring goals. They’re good on the counter.”