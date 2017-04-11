Barnsley: Moncur delight at Reds survival feat

Star man George Moncur has praised the Barnsley squad for staying in the Championship at the first attempt.

Owner Patrick Cryne and head coach Paul Heckingbottom both stated at the start of the season that survival was the Reds’ main aim in their first season back in the second tier of English football.

Heckingbottom’s outfit have risen to the challenge, with a top-half finish now on the cards.

Man of the match Moncur returned to the starting line-up during the Reds’ 2-0 win at struggling Blackburn Rovers on Saturday - a victory that made certain the club avoided relegation.

“That win means we’re definitely in the Championship next year,” said the midfielder, who was given a standing ovation when he went off at the end.

“Well done to all the lads in the dressing room.

“Credit to all the lads, because to stay in this league this season after just coming up is brilliant.

“We weren’t really thinking about it. But once Hecky told us before the game that if we won we’d definitely be staying up it did sink in.

“It’s much more appetising playing in the Championship than in the lower leagues.

“You’d much rather be playing your football here ,and this club will be next season.”

Moncur, pictured, has looked twice the player since coming back from his loan spell at Peterborough United. He looks hungry to impress and wants to get as many games under his belt as possible in the run-in.

He said: “I went on loan, but I’ve got around the team more since coming back and that’s what I wanted to do.

“It’s about doing my best and hopefully impressing when I get on the pitch.

“I’ll be really happy if I can cement my place, which will be hard because there are some great players here, and be in the manager’s thoughts.”

Click here for the latest news from Oakwell