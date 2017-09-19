Barnsley: Make it a Wembley night to remember for Patrick Cryne urges Adam Hammill

Barnsley will be trying to create another Wembley memory for terminally ill owner Patrick Cryne when they take on Tottenham tonight in the Carabao Cup fourth round.

Cryne, 66, bravely opened up about his battle with cancer in a gut-wrenching letter to the club’s fans last week.

Under Cryne’s stewardship the Reds did a Wembley double two seasons ago, lifting the Johnstone’s Paint Trophy before winning promotion back to the Championship via the play-offs.

And Adam Hammill, who fired the Reds to a dream Wembley return with a jaw-dropping strike against Derby County last week, told The Star: “All the lads are desperate to get the win for Patrick.

“He’s someone who’s done a lot for me since I joined the club and I hold him in high regard.

“I’ve spoken to Patrick a lot during my time here and he’s done so much for this club.

“We’re all delighted that he’ll be back at Wembley watching the team play.

“He’s an inspiration to us all and as someone with a young family reading what he’s going through really hit home.”

Reds’ father figure Hammill, 29, seems to save his best moments for the big occasion under the famous arch.

It will be his first return to the stadium after his wonderstrike in the play-off final against Millwall.

And Hammill, who hit the winner in the JPT final at the stadium, believes it will be a great experience for the club’s fresh-faced youngsters.

He added: “I’ve played there twice, scored twice and had two man of the match awards.

“Those memories will come flooding back, but I’ll be totally focused on the job in hand as will the rest of the lads.

“The gaffer will drill into us that it’s just another game.

“We’re going to the national stadium to play one of the best teams in the country, it’ll be a great experience for the younger lads in the side.

“We want to give the fans another Wembley memory.”

Head coach Paul Heckingbottom has consistently played down the club’s return to the stadium - stating “it’s not a final”.

He is right, it is just a fourth-round clash against one of the Premier League big dogs and Heckingbottom wants the players to take it in their stride as just another away game.

The Reds are expected to take around 3,000 fans for the long trip down South, which Heckingbottom wishes was taking place at White Hart Lane instead.

He said: “Wembley is special but for the match to be special, it has to be a final or an FA Cup semi final.

“It is only an away game, it’s not a final.”

“Me personally I would have [preferred it to be White Hart Lane].

“The fact it’s Wembley it is different and if we’d have had the majority of the boys we had last season it’d be like a second home for them.

“Only Nick [Townsend], Adam [Davies] and Adam [Hammill] have been there before so it is new.

“It’s one we’re going to try and enjoy.”