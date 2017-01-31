Barnsley lost 1-3 to Wolverhampton Wanderers in stormy encounter

Barnsley’s recent impressive run of form came to a shuddering halt against Wolves.

The visitors gained revenge for the 4-0 thumping handed out by the Reds in the reverse fixture earlier ias Kortney Hause struck and Dave Edwards added a brace.

Marc Roberts bagged a late consolation, but they had been second best.

To cap a miserable evening, the Reds also saw debutant Alex Mowatt sent off following a horror tackle on Jack Price, while boss Paul Heckingbottom was sent to the stands in the second half following a verbal clash with the Wolves contingent.

It was an awful night all round at Oakwell, though the Reds have the chance to bounce back against Preston on Saturday.

Callum Elder, who has signed for the Reds on loan from Leicester until the end of the season, wasn’t registered in time for the Wolves game.

The 22-year-old attacking full-back became the second Foxes player to join Barnsley on loan inside a week, following the capture of Matty James.

Elder was born in Sydney, is an Australian U20 international and joined Leicester’s Academy at the age of 16.

Loanee midfielder Mowatt did make his Reds bow, though it was soon to end in disaster as he was red-carded before half-time.

With the Reds already 2-0 down in the 42nd minute, Leeds man Mowatt charged into Price, making an ugly challenge, and was promptly sent off.

That capped a nightmare first period for Heckingbottom’s men, who had climbed to within just a point of the Championship play-off places in the wake of Saturday’s 1-0 success at Rotherham.

The hosts went behind after just five minutes. Edwards nodded the ball across the six-yard box, into the path of Hause, who couldn’t miss from close range.

The Reds’ best period then followed, with Marley Watkins and Mowatt both being denied by keeper Harry Burgoyne.

There was a further warning sign for Barnsley when Connor Ronan fired against the base of a post. Within minutes of that effort Wolves went two clear.

This time Edwards headed home via a deflection from Ronan’s cross.

Once Mowatt had gone off, it already looked like the Reds’ game was well and truly up at the halfway point. They did create the opening chance of the second period. Adam Hammill swung over a terrific cross for Ryan Williams, but he couldn’t direct his header on target.

Williams tried his luck again shortly after with a smart shot, but the ball drifted wide.

Wolves made it 3-0 with 13 minutes to go. Edwards struck again, lashing in a rebound after Adam Davies could only parry a strike from Jon Dadi Bodvarsson.

Roberts fired in a late rebound after Hammill’s free-kick was saved by Burgoyne, but it was too little, too late.

*Barnsley have finally got the deal for Ryan Hedges over the line.

The club agreed a small fee with Premier Leagye outfit Swansea City, who have a sell-on clause in the deal.

The forward, who has impressed whilst on loan at Yeovil Town so far this term, has put pen to paper to a two-and-a-half-year contract at Oakwell.

Barnsley: Davies, Jones, MacDonald, Roberts, Evans, Hammill, Scowen, Mowatt, Kent (James, 46), Williams (Armstrong, 77), Watkins (Bradshaw, 77).

Subs not used: Townsend, Jackson, Moncur, Wardle.

Wolves: Burgoyne, Coady (Saville, 83), Batth, Hause, Doherty, Edwards, Price, Mason, Enobakhare (Evans, 89), Ronan (Weimann, 75), Bodvarsson.

Subs not used: Lonergan, Stearman, Costa, Dicko.

Referee: Chris Kavanagh (Lancs).

Att: 11,880