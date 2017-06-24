Barnsley: Lindsay ready for Championship challenge

Barnsley new boy Liam Lindsay is looking to make an immediate impact at Oakwell and step out of his comfort zone.

The highly-rated centre-half has penned a three-year deal for the Reds having signed for an undisclosed fee from Partick Thistle.

And the 21-year-old can’t wait to hit the ground running in the Championship.

“I can feel it’s going to be a step up for me – and I’m ready for the challenge,” revealed Lindsay, who became the Reds’ third summer signing ahead of the campaign with St Mirren midfielder Stevie Mallan and Southampton full-back Jason McCarthy.

“As soon as I came to Oakwell I knew it was going to be a big challenge, but you need to step out of your comfort zone and hopefully this will do it.

“I want to progress here and turn into a top player.

“It’s a massive step up for me. I was in my comfort zone in Scotland, playing every week and doing well.

“But now it’s good to step up a couple more levels and test myself. I just want to see how I get on.

“I’ve got confidence in my ability, but I want to push myself further.”

Lindsey capped an impressive season last term by being named in the Scottish Premiership team of the year.

The defender made 42 appearances last season for Thistle and rejected the chance to join League One club Oxford United.

He added: “I’m ecstatic to have signed for the club, it was good to get the deal over the line. I’m just really looking forward to the challenge ahead now.

“As soon as I met the manager I knew that this was the right club for me. He went through his plans and everything was so detailed.”

“It’s good that the manager knows my game and has shown me how I’m going to fit in to this team. It’s given me a lot of confidence.

Delighted Reds’ head coach Paul Heckingbottom beamed: “It’s fantastic to get this deal for Liam across the line.

“We’ve added another talented young player to the ranks which, is not only exciting for us as coaches, but the fans as well.

“Despite his age, Liam brings quality experience and will fit in well with the squad.

He comes off the back of an exceptional season in Scotland and we believe he will kick on here and only improve himself at Barnsley.”