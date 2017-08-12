Barnsley let first-half lead slip against Mick McCarthy's Ipswich

Have your say

BARNSLEY are still yet to get off the mark in the Championship as Ipswich Town came from behind to take the points at Oakwell

The Reds were forced to rue their missed chances as the visitors continued their perfect start to the season.

Tom Bradshaw headed the hosts into a deserved lead, the first goal Ipswich have conceded this term.

However, second-half goals from substitutes David McGoldrick and Martyn Waghorn denied Paul Heckingbottom a first league point of the season.

The Reds head coach named three changes to the side that lost on the opening day last weekend.

Ryan Hedges was awarded with a start after two goals off the bench already this season.

Matty Pearson and Adam Hammill were the other two additions, with Andy Yiadom, Alex Mowatt and Ike Ugbo the trio to miss out.

Adam Davies had barely anything to do before the break as the rampant Reds carved out the chances.

They were good value for their half-time lead and it could have been even more, with Bartosz Bialkowski in inspired form in the Ipswich net.

George Moncur and Bradshaw were both denied early on by the Polish stopper.

However, on minute 15 Bradshaw bagged his third goal of the week - after his Carabao Cup double against Morecambe - with a close-range header.

A well-worked one-two from a short corner saw Moncur denied on the line after being set free by Hammill.

It should have been two after a severe bit of miscommunication in the Chairboys’ backline.

Keeper Bialkowski and a defender collided under a probing Hammill cross, but no-one could take advantage.

Late in the half Bialkowski came to the rescue again to first deny Moncur and then Hedges with super stops.

Former Barnsley boy Mick McCarthy made two changes at the break and it proved to be a stroke of genius from the veteran manager.

The pair both got on the scoresheet as Barnsley’s first-half ascendency evaporated.

Just eight minutes after the restart McGoldrick bagged his third goal in two games with a pinpoint volley.

The Reds lead was almost restored moments later as Adam Jackson’s audacious overhead kick just went wide.

With 20 minutes left Ipswich struck the killer blow.

It was another avoidable goal as Waghorn was left with plenty of time to slot home off the post.

Barnsley: (4-5-1): Davies, McCarthy, Jackson, MacDonald, Pearson, Williams, Hammill (Barnes, 80), Potts, Moncur, Hedges (Payne, 78), Bradshaw (Ugbo, 57).

Unused subs: Townsend, Pinnock, Mowatt, Bird.

Ipswich: Bialkowski, Iorfa, Spence, Chambers, Knudsen, Kenlock (McGoldrick, 45), Skuse, Downes (McDonnell, 77), Nydam (Waghorn, 45), Sears, Garner.

Unused subs: Gerken, Woolfenden, Rowe, Celina.

Referee: Geoff Eltringham (County Durham)