Barnsley: Leicester midfielder Matty James arrives on loan

Barnsley have secured Leicester City midfielder Matty James on loan until the end of the season.

The Reds warded off rivals Rotherham United, and strong late interest from Nottingham Forest, to bring the 25-year-old to Oakwell.

James missed the entirely of the Foxes’ title-winning season last term after rupturing his cruciate ligament in the back end of the previous season.

The player is looking to get his career back on track after the devastating injury, and he has decided to join the Yorkshire outfit.

With James coming into the fold, the Reds have found a replacement for outgoing skipper Conor Hourihane - who is expected to follow James Bree to Asti Villa imminently.