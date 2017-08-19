Barnsley: Hedges relishing Sheffield United derby challenge

Have your say

Barnsley winger Ryan Hedges is looking forward to one of the biggest games of his career at derby rivals Sheffield United today.

A full house is expected at Bramall Lane this lunch-time as the Reds look to get one over the Blades.

“This will top everything I’ve played in,” said Hedges.

“When I first joined Leyton Orient, my first game was against Colchester, which was their derby.

“I’ve had a bit of a taste in that regard and I’m looking forward to the big occasion.

“We all know how big the game is for the fans and I can’t wait to play in this one.

“A couple of the lads and the staff have obviously bigged it up.”

Hedges has been the Reds’ hero so far this term. After failing to make his mark last season, he has come up with the goods. He has already notched three goals in just 196 minutes on the pitch.

The Reds have not lost away to the Blades since 2009.

Meanwhile, striker Stefan Payne has joined Shrewsbury for an undisclosed fee.

Payne failed to score during his 12 Barnsley appearances after joining from non-league Dover last summer.

The 26-year-old scored twice on loan at the Shrews last term.