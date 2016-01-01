Search
Barnsley FC

Barnsley: Heckingbottom wants to give Reds fans a belated Christmas present against Blackburn

Head coach Paul Heckingbottom wants to give Barnsley fans a belated Christmas present today.

Barnsley FC
Barnsley defender Angus MacDonald. Photo: Chris Etchells

Barnsley: Defender Angus MacDonald “surprised” by his progress since moving to Oakwell

Defender Angus MacDonald admits he is “surprised” with his personal progress since moving to Barnsley.

Barnsley FC
Marley Watkins

Barnsley: Marley Watkins ready for ‘hectic’ festive programme

Marley Watkins is looking forward to a ‘hectic’ Christmas period with Barnsley.

Barnsley FC
Who to watch in 2017

Ones to watch - 18 players to keep an eye on in 2017 from Sheffield Wednesday, Sheffield United, Rotherham United, Doncaster Rovers, Barnsley and Chesterfield

As 2016 comes to an end it's time to look at the players who could make an impact next year.
Sheffield Wednesday 3
Sam Morsy

Barnsley: Red tape dashes Sam Morsy’s hopes of playing in the African Cup of Nations

Barnsley midfielder Sam Morsy has expressed his disappointment over missing out on Egypt’s African Cup of Nations squad due to a technicality.

Barnsley FC 1
Barnsley captain Conor Hourihane is in demand

Barnsley: Reds confident Conor Hourihane will sign new deal despite interest from Aston Villa, Celtic and Rangers

Barnsley head coach Paul Heckingbottom hopes to tie captain Conor Hourihane down to a new deal as soon as possible.

Barnsley FC 2
Ryan Williams - injury ordeal. Picture Bruce Rollinson

Late Barnsley winner a tonic for Ryan Williams

Super sub Ryan Williams was relieved to grab a stoppage-time winner at Cardiff City.

Barnsley
Sam Winnall was in clinical form with a brace at Cardiff. Picture: Chris Etchells

Cardiff 3 Barnsley 4: Match analysis

No wonder Barnsley boss Paul Heckingbottom wore a broad smile when asked to weigh up his side’s most dramatic of victories at Neil Warnock’s in-form Cardiff City.

Barnsley FC
Cardiff 3 Barnsley 4: Last-minute winner for Reds

Cardiff 3 Barnsley 4: Last-minute winner for Reds

The impressive Reds upset Neil Warnock’s Cardiff as sub Ryan Williams grabbed a dramatic 95th-minute winner in South Wales.

Barnsley FC 3
Barnsley head coach Paul Heckingbottom

Barnsley braced for a battle royale in Wales

Coach Paul Heckingbottom knows Barnsley will have to be ready for a physical test at Cardiff City.

Barnsley FC
BarnsleyFC - in need of points

Show your mettle, Barnsley FC told

Barnsley boss Paul Heckingbottom has challenged his side to show they can bounce back from their midweek South Yorkshire derby defeat to Sheffield Wednesday.

Barnsley FC
Barnsley's Adam Hammill is sent off in the South Yorkshire derby game against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough

WATCH: Highlights of Sheffield Wednesday's 2-0 win over Barnsley including that bizarre red card incident

Sheffield Wednesday took the points in the first of their two South Yorkshire derbies this week, after a 2-0 win over Barnsley at Hillsborough.
Sheffield Wednesday 2
GOAL...Sam Hutchinson celebrates the second goal...Pic Steve Ellis

Sheffield Wednesday: My boys deserved to beat Barnsley says Carlos Carvalhal...and Paul Heckingbottom agrees

Head coach Carlos Carvalhal hailed his “fantastic” Owls players following their South Yorkshire derby victory over Barnsley.

Sheffield Wednesday 4
Sam Hutchinson celebrates the Owls' second goal

Sheffield Wednesday 2-0 Barnsley - Super Sam Hutchinson rocks Reds

Sheffield Wednesday against Barnsley is a South Yorkshire derby that is rarely dull.

Sheffield Wednesday 21
Owls v Barnsley - Live updates

Sheffield Wednesday 2 Barnsley 0 - The story of the game plus reaction and highlights

An own goal from Angus McDonald and another from Sam Hutchinson gave Sheffield Wednesday victory over Barnsley at Hillsborough
Sheffield Wednesday

Barnsley: Red captain confident ahead of Hillsborough test

Captain Conor Hourihane hopes Barnsley can give their fans a Christmas treat with a good run over the festive period.

Barnsley FC 5
Barnsley's man of the match Marc Roberts. Picture : Jonathan Gawthorpe

Barnsley 2 Norwich 1: Match verdicts

Delighted Paul Heckingbottom saluted the grit and determination of his Barnsley team in this great performance.

Barnsley
Barnsley 2 Norwich City 1: Resilient Reds hold on for fine win

Barnsley 2 Norwich City 1: Resilient Reds hold on for fine win

Resilient Barnsley survived a sustained second-half fightback from Norwich to earn a second straight Championship victory.

Barnsley FC 3
Paul Heckingbottom

Barnsley: Heckingbottom calls on Reds to kick on

Head coach Paul Heckingbottom wants Barnsley to push on after their recent run of form.

Barnsley FC
Angus MacDonald - Picture: Marie Caley

Barnsley have shocked doubters, say Angus MacDonald

Defender Angus MacDonald believes Barnsley are proving people wrong this season.

Barnsley FC 2
Load more