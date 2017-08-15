Barnsley: Heckingbottom seeks quick closure on Yiadom

Barnsley head coach Paul Heckingbottom wants Andy Yiadom’s situation to be resolved one way or another as soon as possible.

The Reds have accepted Huddersfield Town’s third offer for the right-back.

However, since then the move has progressed slowly with both parties discussing terms for the player.

Heckingbottom wants it sorted so he can put the sorry scenario behind him.

“It can’t go on much longer,” he admitted.

“I’m not going to be thinking about it until after the game against Nottingham Forest (tonight).

“I’ll expect to know what’s happening either Wednesday or Thursday.

“As far as I know, it hasn’t progressed and it’s still both sides talking.

“It wasn’t right for me to include Yids last Saturday and if it’s the same then he won’t be in against Nottingham Forest either.

“It’s not fair on the other players. They’re all focusing on the game and Yids is in limbo at the minute.

“I’ve seen reports of him failing a medical as well as other things, but I’ve not heard any of that. As far as I know ,it’s still up in the air either way.”

The Reds will be looking to get their first points on the board as they host free-scoring Forest. Mark Warburton’s side have a 100 per cent record and bagged four times in a seven-goal thriller at Brentford at the weekend.

Heckingbottom is adamant his side can pick up all three points if they follow up their impressive performance against Ipswich Town.

He added: “I’m expecting the same performance that we showed on Saturday and if we do that then I’m sure we’ll win the game.”

