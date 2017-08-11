Barnsley: Heckingbottom’s excitement over new duo Harvey Barnes and Mamadou Thiam

Barnsley boss Paul Heckingbottom is excited at the prospect of adding to new faces to his squad for Saturday’s clash with Ipswich Town.

Leicester City midfielder Harvey Barnes arrived at Oakwell on Friday on a season-long loan.

And he was quickly followed by Senegalese striker Mamadou Thiam, who joined on a permanent deal from Ligue Un side Dijon, believed to be for around £900,000.

After winning the young player of the season at MK Dons in League One during a similar spell last term, Barnes is targeting a similar impact a level up with Barnsley.

“Harvey is a really talented player and we are excited to see him come to Oakwell,” Heckingbottom said.

“I’m really thankful to Craig Shakespeare and his team at Leicester for allowing him to join us on loan.

“Once Harvey knew we were interested and we had a chat, he knew he wanted to come here to further development himself following a really impressive run of games over the last year.

“I want to see him now continue that with us.”

And Heckingbottom says forward Thiam fills a significant hole in his squad.

“Mamadou is exactly the type of striker we’ve been looking for in this window and I am really pleased we could secure the deal,” he said.

“He’s a pacey, powerful striker who can use both feet and play in different systems, which gives us options and needed versatility.

“He’s different to what we already have at the club and I look forward to working with him now.”

The 22-year-old striker, who can also operate on either wing, has signed a three-year deal at Oakwell.

Barnes, 19, scored six goals in 21 appearances for MK Dons and could make his debut for Barnsley against Ipswich Town at Oakwell today.

And he is looking forward to getting his Reds career started.

“I’m delighted to get it done and I can’t wait to start.

“I got some really good experience on loan last season and certainly learnt a few different things so this is now a perfect next step to come into the Championship and test myself.

“I feel I have begun well in my step up from youth football and I need to keep working hard now to progress further.”

Heckingbottom is still waiting on Swansea City to allow Ollie McBurnie to leave on loan.