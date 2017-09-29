Barnsley: Heckingbottom’s call to Reds boo-boys

Have your say

Barnsley manager Paul Heckingbottom has urged fans to stick with his side after an outbreak of booing on Tuesday night.

Brad Potts, who was playing after rolling his ankle at the weekend, was the target when he was taken off against Queens Park Rangers.

“We need everybody behind us,” admitted Heckingbottom. “Brad Potts still has a heavily swollen ankle.

“He did well to play on it on Tuesday night.

“That’s why I’m disappointed with the reaction from the fans when he comes off.

“We can’t be having that here. We have a team of players who work their socks off.

“Everyone’s got to understand he doesn’t miss minutes, doesn’t miss training and his ankle’s swollen like a balloon.

“He gets a dead leg early on and still covers the highest sprint distance out of anyone on the pitch.

“People have to understand he ran himself into the ground.

“The last ten minutes of his game, he was shot.

“Everyone needs to appreciate that and back every player who’s on the pitch.”

Barnsley will be looking for their first league win in five games when they travel to Millwall tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Dmitri Cavare’s hamstring injury is worse than first feared and the full-back is set for a long stint on the sidelines.

Heckingbottom looks at Millwill as a side he would like to replicate - a settled unit who have been together for a few years.