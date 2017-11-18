Barnsley: ‘Heckingbottom interest is no surprise’ admits Cameron McGeehan

Midfielder Cameron McGeehan admits he isn’t surprised at clubs taking an interest in Barnsley boss Paul Heckingbottom away from his beloved Barnsley.

Speculation is rife about hometown boy Heckingbottom swapping Oakwell for former club Sunderland.

Heckingbottom batted away questions at his pre-Norwich press conference - stressing there had been no contact from the Black Cats. Nottingham Forest were also linked with a move for Heckingbottom last season and McGeehan admitted: “It’s no surprise that the manager here is being linked with these jobs.

“It’s not the first time he’s been linked with other jobs and it’s a credit to him. It’s happened before and he’s been linked with jobs ever since he started managing at his level.

“Of course as a playing staff we want him to stay. Hopefully he does and we can continue climbing up the table this season.”

Speculation about Heckingbottom’s future has overshadowed the build-up to today’s trip to Norwich, another of McGeehan’s former clubs.

McGeehan, left, joined the Canaries youth set up after his spell at Chelsea came to an end, and the Northern Irishman got the last laugh when he led the Canaries’ scored in both legs against the Blues to win the FA Youth Cup in the 2012/13 season.

He added: “Nothing’s changed for us this week, even with everything going on.

“We’ve worked hard as usual ahead of the game. The lads are fully focused and it wouldn’t be any other way.”

Meanwhile, loanee Joe Williams’ wonder-strike against Burton Albion has been voted as October’s Sky Bet Championship goal of the month.

The loanee’s stunning volley beat a whole host of great goals to capture the prize.