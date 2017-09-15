Barnsley: Heckingbottom calls on Reds supporters to sing out for Cryne

Have your say

Boss Paul Heckingbottom has urged Barnsley fans to sing terminally-ill owner Patrick Cryne’s name when they face Aston Villa tomorrow evening.

Cryne penned a poignant letter to the club’s fans in the programme for the Carabao Cup win over Derby County on Tuesday night.

With Cryne’s health sadly deteriorating, the Reds are in the process of being sold to a Chinese consortium.

“I hope the fans get up and sing his name,” said Heckingbottom.

“I’m pleased Patrick came out and spoke. I think it’s nice for everybody to hear from him because he didn’t have to do it.

“Every phone call previous was about football and now we’ve got bigger things to talk about.

“With everything going on at the football club, on the pitch and off the pitch, he can put things into perspective with words like that.

“It’s partly why things are going on at the football club. We all know that.”

The Reds host Villa under the lights at Oakwell and the game marks the club’s 130th anniversary. Sky’s cameras are in town.

Just like Steve Bruce’s side, Barnsley have had a mixed start to the league campaign.

Heckingbottom added: “I’m convinced Villa be up there come the end of the season. But when things aren’t going a club’s way, you’ve got to try and capitalise on that.”

Meanwhile, the Reds’ rearranged Championshio trip to Reading has been scheduled for Tuesday November 28.

The initial fixture was due to be played last Tuesday, but the Reds were in cup action against the Rams.