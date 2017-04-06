Barnsley: Goal shortage the problem as Reds go eight without a win

Barnsley head coach Paul Heckingbottom is adamant his side got what they deserved with a goalless draw against Cardiff City.

The draw saw the Reds’ poor run of form continue as they failed to find the back of the net for the fifth time since Conor Hourihane’s departure to Aston Villa in January.

It is now eight games without a win for Heckingbottom’s charges, with four draws and four defeats in that period.

“You get what you deserve,” admitted Heckingbottom. “If you don’t score you don’t win, it’s as simple as that.

“I thought we were the better team and we should have won 100 per cent.

“The overriding word in the dressing room afterwards was frustrated.

“I’m pleased with lots of things so I can’t be too critical because it’s one element.”

“It’s the goals, that’s what makes people a lot of money and that’s what we’re missing.

“We got in the final third a lot, but it’s just the result that’s frustrating for us.”

Despite lacking that killer instinct, Heckingbottom feels his side could have put a few past the Bluebirds had they managed to beat Cardiff keeper Allan McGregor in the first place.

He added: “You score at any point during that game and the game becomes totally different.

“If we managed to score I’d have fancied us to have gone on even more.

And Heckingbottom has urged his side to keep believing that at some stage they will be start bagging goals for fun.

He stated: “We’ve got to keep believing that those chances will fall.

“Sooner or later someone will take a hiding and we’ll have used all of our goals up in one game.”