Barnsley give chance to non-league starlet as odds tumble on Heckingbottom to Sunderland

Barnsley have given Bromley player Ola Williams a three-week trial at the club.

The Reds have been impressed with the youngster during his time at Hayes Lane and given him a chance to shine at Oakwell.

Williams is an academy scholar at the National League outfit, and recently scored in the FA Youth Cup against Hastings.

The player is highly thought of in the lower leagues and Barnsley have a good track record of turning diamonds in the rough from non-league in to the real deal - just look at Marc Roberts and Angus MacDonald.

And Bromley academy director Mark Hammond sees it as a great opportunity for Williams to show off his talent.

He said: “It’s an amazing opportunity for Ola, it’s great to see that our club and academy are being recognised within the professional game.

“It is important to develop our own home grown talent but nevertheless it is great to see our players, like Ola, be given an opportunity to progress further within the wider game.”

Bromley have kindly given the player permission to play for the Reds’ development sides during his time at Oakwell.

The player will be training with the under-18s and development sides as he tries to make an impression at the Championship club.

Could Williams be the latest in a long line of cheap captures who go on to turn a profit for the club?

Alfie Mawson, Conor Hourihane, Sam Winnall and Roberts all came to Oakwell for nominal sums and left for tidy fees.

Whilst, academy graduates John Stones, Mason Holgate and James Bree all came through the ranks before moving on.

Meanwhile, manager Paul Heckingbottom’s odds to become Sunderland boss have been slashed - despite the 40-year-old clearing stating he was not interested in the job.

Heckingbottom spent time at the Black Cats after his spell in Manchester United’s youth set-up ended.

The Barnsley gaffer, who was linked with the job after David Moyes’ departure, is the second favourite at around 2/1 to take the vacancy.

Aitor Karanka, who previously managed northern rivals Middlesbrough, is the favourite and is as short as 4/6 in places.