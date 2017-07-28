Barnsley: Getting fit is child’s play for Adam Hammill

Barnsley midfielder Adam Hammill insists running around after his kids has helped him return to fitness ahead of schedule.

Usually the Reds’ wing wizard would be feeling the aches and pains after back-to-back 90-minute outings in pre-season.

Barnsley manager Paul Heckingbottom

However, whilst other Oakwell favourites were off tanning on beaches, Hammill started his pre-season workouts early with daughter Izzy and son Roman - who was born last summer.

“I don’t know if it’s from running around after the kids all day, but I feel lose and lively,” joked Hammill.

“In terms of fitness I’m flying this season, I’ve been working hard this summer.

“I’ve just come off the back of two 90 minutes Saturday Tuesday and I feel great.

“Normally after a game, especially if I’ve played two games in a week, my legs would feel heavy and I’d be stiff.

“There’s no fatigue in the legs. I’ve been doing a lot more in the gym leg based and I’m feeling stronger.”

The Reds will round off their pre-season campaign with a trip to rivals, and one of Hammill’s former clubs, Rotherham United later today.

Last season Paul Heckingbottom’s side thrashed the Millers 4-0 at Oakwell, before completing the double with a 1-0 win at the New York Stadium.

Paul Warne’s outfit are about to embark on their first season back in League One after relegation last time out.

And it will be another stepping stone to see where Heckingbottom’s charges are at as they look ahead to their opening Championship fixture at Bristol City next Saturday.

Cameron McGeehan and Ryan Hedges are starting to make their way back into the fold after a broken leg and fractured cheekbone respectively and it may not be too long before they start getting minutes under their belt.

Liam Lindsay misses out on the trip due to the groin injury he suffered at Rochdale in midweek.