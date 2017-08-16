Barnsley: Forest victory banishes lingering nerves at Oakwell, says Paul Heckingbottom

Barnsley head coach Paul Heckingbottom reckons beating Nottingham Forest on Tuesday night will shake off any dressing room nerves ahead of this weekend’s derby at Sheffield United.

Heckingbottom is delighted with the way his side are improving game by game.

And there should be optimism after the way the Reds have equipped themselves in their last two games.

“Results like that will give them belief,” admitted Heckingbottom.

“For me the most pleasing thing was the way we dug in and defended our box.

“We showed a different side to our game, which I didn’t think we had yet. That fighting spirit, that mentality, we relied on that at the end.”

Former Sheffield Wednesday defender Heckingbottom is now gearing up for a tasty South Yorkshire derby against United on Saturday.

And the former defender is hopeful for a couple more incomings before the trip to Bramall Lane, which kicks off at 12.15pm.

He added: “We’re still looking and we’ll take them wherever we can get them.”

One player who is already through the door is Mamadou Thiam - although the club are still waiting on international clearance before they can get him on the pitch.

Midfielder Jason Rowe is on the radar after talks between the player and former club Blackburn Rovers fell through.

However, with five midfielders already brought in this summer the Reds could do with any new signings to ply their trade in other areas of the pitch.

Long-term loan target Oli McBurnie came off the bench for Swansea City at the weekend.

But the Premier League outfit now have money to spend after reportedly agreeing a fee for Gylfi Sigurdsson, which could see Paul Clement bolstering his strike stokes and allow McBurnie a move away.

Barnsley could also offer Aston Villa outcast Gary Gardner a lifeline with a loan move to Oakwell.

Gardner would add an experienced Championship head to the Reds bright youngsters, but they face competition from the player’s former club Forest.